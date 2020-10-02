Carrie Lam raises a glass with Luo Huining, director of the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong, as other dignitaries look on. Photo: Nora TamCarrie Lam raises a glass with Luo Huining, director of the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong, as other dignitaries look on. Photo: Nora Tam
National Day: Hong Kong’s leader vows to resist foreign pressure and leverage on Beijing’s strong support

  • City marks National Day with official celebrations and muted protests under a heavy police presence on the streets
  • Authorities had been bracing for potential chaos amid online calls for mass demonstrations and radical action, but there were only scattered gatherings

Gary CheungChris Lau
Updated: 12:12am, 2 Oct, 2020

