Carrie Lam raises a glass with Luo Huining, director of the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong, as other dignitaries look on. Photo: Nora Tam
National Day: Hong Kong’s leader vows to resist foreign pressure and leverage on Beijing’s strong support
- City marks National Day with official celebrations and muted protests under a heavy police presence on the streets
- Authorities had been bracing for potential chaos amid online calls for mass demonstrations and radical action, but there were only scattered gatherings
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Carrie Lam raises a glass with Luo Huining, director of the central government's liaison office in Hong Kong, as other dignitaries look on. Photo: Nora Tam