Chan Tong-kai, pictured with Reverend Canon Peter Koon, who has been assisting the murder suspect. Photo: Sam TsangChan Tong-kai, pictured with Reverend Canon Peter Koon, who has been assisting the murder suspect. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong murder suspect who sparked extradition bill crisis reveals plan to hand himself to Taiwan authorities this month

  • Chan Tong-kai tells media he is asking lawyers to arrange his return to Taiwan for October, with authorities there ‘ready’ for the surrender
  • City leader pointed to Chan’s case as key justification for now-withdrawn extradition bill, which last year ignited months of protests

Tony Cheung
Updated: 11:40am, 2 Oct, 2020

