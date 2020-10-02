The five-starred red flag is set alight outside the Chinese embassy in London on 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: TwitterThe five-starred red flag is set alight outside the Chinese embassy in London on 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Twitter
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing urges swift British response to burning of Chinese flag, Hong Kong pro-independence chants outside its London embassy

  • Radical protesters at Chinese embassy in Britain also accused of lashing out at front gate during National Day demonstration
  • Beijing says flag desecration, pro-independence chants fall foul of Hong Kong’s ‘long arm’ national security law

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 1:17pm, 2 Oct, 2020

