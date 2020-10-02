Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is set to restart work on four previously abandoned bills. Photo: Nora TamHong Kong’s Legislative Council is set to restart work on four previously abandoned bills. Photo: Nora Tam
Legco term extension breathes new life into four Hong Kong bills, but parties’ support for the measures is anything but certain

  • Scrutiny of the legislation is likely to be renewed after it was abandoned in June due to time constraints
  • The bills deal with premium taxis, the city’s housing supply, a ban on e-cigarettes and a waste disposal charge

Cannix Yau
Updated: 8:46pm, 2 Oct, 2020

