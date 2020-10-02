Anti-government protesters wave US flags during a protest in Central in October last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong government slams US for adding city to refugee quota list, while opposition figures welcome move
- State Department’s inclusion of financial hub in programme amounts to interfering in China’s affairs, spokesman says
- But Civic Party’s Alan Leong says move shows Washington disagrees with Beijing’s handling of Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Anti-government protesters wave US flags during a protest in Central in October last year. Photo: Felix Wong