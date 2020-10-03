Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai was released from jail last year after serving a sentence for money-laundering. Photo: Sam TsangHong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai was released from jail last year after serving a sentence for money-laundering. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong resident Chan Tong-kai was released from jail last year after serving a sentence for money-laundering. Photo: Sam Tsang
Taiwanese lawyers for Hong Kong murder suspect at centre of extradition bill crisis to discuss case with island’s authorities

  • Priest helping Chan Tong-kai says talks on handing him over will take place on self-ruled island on Monday
  • Taiwanese authorities have established a special mechanism to liaise with Hong Kong police, but Security Bureau calls it a unilateral move

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:56pm, 3 Oct, 2020

