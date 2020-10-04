Hong Kong police detain a group of people in Causeway Bay on National Day. Photo: Sam TsangHong Kong police detain a group of people in Causeway Bay on National Day. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police detain a group of people in Causeway Bay on National Day. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

US condemns Hong Kong National Day arrests and accuses city’s government of repression, using police for ‘political purposes’

  • US State Department issues strongly worded statement and condemns evisceration of city’s ‘autonomy and freedoms’
  • More than 80 arrested last Thursday on suspicion of taking part in an unauthorised assembly, or committing other offences

Jeffie Lam
Updated: 1:40pm, 4 Oct, 2020

