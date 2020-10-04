Thomas Gnocchi is the new head of the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: K. Y. ChengThomas Gnocchi is the new head of the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New EU envoy to Hong Kong sees ‘changing behaviour’ sparked by jitters over national security law

  • Signs of increasing self-censorship since introduction of new law are worrying, Thomas Gnocchi says
  • Some 1,600 EU firms are still committed to Hong Kong, but are tracking changes related to rule of law

Gary Cheung
Updated: 5:21pm, 4 Oct, 2020

