Thomas Gnocchi is the new head of the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
New EU envoy to Hong Kong sees ‘changing behaviour’ sparked by jitters over national security law
- Signs of increasing self-censorship since introduction of new law are worrying, Thomas Gnocchi says
- Some 1,600 EU firms are still committed to Hong Kong, but are tracking changes related to rule of law
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Thomas Gnocchi is the new head of the EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau. Photo: K. Y. Cheng