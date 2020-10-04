Newly appointed Australian Consul General Elizabeth Ward (centre) at a ceremony marking the signing of a free-trade agreement earlier this year. Photo: Handout
Former Hong Kong-Australia free trade negotiator officially named next top envoy to the city
- Career foreign affairs officer Elizabeth Ward has officially been appointed as consul general for Hong Kong and Macau following reports of visa delays
- Her appointment comes at a time of strained relations over the city’s Beijing-drafted national security law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
