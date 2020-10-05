Chan Tong-kai on his release from prison for money-laundering charges last October. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong murder suspect Chan Tong-kai’s voluntary surrender in fresh doubt as Taiwan demands formal handover
- Taiwan premier says Chan will not be allowed to visit the island to give himself up without negotiations through official channels
- Chan’s politically loaded case triggered Hong Kong extradition bill crisis and has soured city’s relations with Taiwan
Topic | Taiwan
Chan Tong-kai on his release from prison for money-laundering charges last October. Photo: Winson Wong