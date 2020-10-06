The struck-off teacher is believed to have taught at the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix WongThe struck-off teacher is believed to have taught at the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
The struck-off teacher is believed to have taught at the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam pledges to remove ‘bad apples’ from profession after teacher struck off for ‘promoting independence’

  • City leader backs her education minister over handling of complaints against teachers, accusing a minority of smearing Hong Kong and Beijing officials
  • Kowloon teacher first in city to be taken off professional register for ‘purportedly spreading the idea of Hong Kong independence’

Chan Ho-him and Chris Lau

Updated: 1:13pm, 6 Oct, 2020

