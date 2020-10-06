The US consulate has registered its opposition to Beijing’s fresh curbs on its consul general. Photo: Dickson Lee
United States condemns Beijing’s new restrictions on American consul general in Hong Kong
- Washington hits back at fresh requirement for its top representative in Hong Kong to seek permission from Beijing before meeting city officials
- China and US have been engaging in a tit-for-tat imposition of diplomatic restrictions against one another
Topic | US-China relations
