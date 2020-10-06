The US consulate has registered its opposition to Beijing’s fresh curbs on its consul general. Photo: Dickson LeeThe US consulate has registered its opposition to Beijing’s fresh curbs on its consul general. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Politics

United States condemns Beijing’s new restrictions on American consul general in Hong Kong

  • Washington hits back at fresh requirement for its top representative in Hong Kong to seek permission from Beijing before meeting city officials
  • China and US have been engaging in a tit-for-tat imposition of diplomatic restrictions against one another

Topic |   US-China relations
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 2:54pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
