Hong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong police group tells medical watchdog lawmaker-doctor has ‘degraded profession’ with ‘hate speech’ directed at officers
- A post on Dr Kwok Ka-ki’s Facebook page showed a picture of riot police, suggesting they sold their souls because they were not qualified for better jobs
- While the Medical Council declined to comment, one member told the Post it would be ‘unusual’ to conduct a hearing into a doctor’s public speech
