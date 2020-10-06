Hong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. ChengHong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong police group tells medical watchdog lawmaker-doctor has ‘degraded profession’ with ‘hate speech’ directed at officers

  • A post on Dr Kwok Ka-ki’s Facebook page showed a picture of riot police, suggesting they sold their souls because they were not qualified for better jobs
  • While the Medical Council declined to comment, one member told the Post it would be ‘unusual’ to conduct a hearing into a doctor’s public speech

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 7:48pm, 6 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. ChengHong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s largest police organisation has filed a complaint over a doctor’s purported ‘hate speech’ for a Facebook post aimed at riot police. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE