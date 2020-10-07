A security guard stands outside the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Veteran Hong Kong educators say teachers should be trained on controversial subjects, not disqualified for them
- One professor says the local teacher who was disqualified for introducing pro-independence topics had acted unprofessionally
- But he nonetheless feels disqualification was the wrong approach, and could have worrying impact on students
Topic | Education
A security guard stands outside the Alliance Primary School in Kowloon Tong on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong