The exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: how residents in a leafy Hong Kong district became neighbours with an intelligence agency
- Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay in Tai Hang was quietly converted into the central government’s Office for Safeguarding National Security and launched on July 8
- Some residents welcomed safety with increased police presence, but constant patrols make others uneasy
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
The exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix Wong