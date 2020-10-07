The exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix WongThe exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix Wong
The exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

National security law: how residents in a leafy Hong Kong district became neighbours with an intelligence agency

  • Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay in Tai Hang was quietly converted into the central government’s Office for Safeguarding National Security and launched on July 8
  • Some residents welcomed safety with increased police presence, but constant patrols make others uneasy

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 9:52pm, 7 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix WongThe exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix Wong
The exterior of the Office for Safeguarding National Security. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE