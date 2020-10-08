Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui finally agreed to sit down with the councillors after their repeated requests. Photo: Handout
Opposition district councillors in Hong Kong say meeting with home affairs chief was failure
- After trying for months to get a sit-down with the secretary, the councillors say no solutions offered for fixing the bad blood between the two sides
- Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui later says he will not meet the councillors again
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui finally agreed to sit down with the councillors after their repeated requests. Photo: Handout