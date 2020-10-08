Campaigners for the 12 fugitives detained in Shenzhen, who include their relatives, demonstrate outside the Government Flying Service headquarters on Lantau Island. Photo: Sam Tsang
Campaigners for 12 Hongkongers arrested while fleeing to Taiwan demand government discloses details on ‘police spy plane’
- Plea for information on official flight operating shortly before mainland coastguard’s interception of boat carrying those wanted for protest-related crimes
- Police deny any involvement in the capture of the fleeing residents, city leader accuses activists of smearing the force
Topic | Hong Kong protests
