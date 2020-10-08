A protester holds up a poster during a rally at a Sha Tin shopping mall on September 11 last year in a photo nominated for this year’s World Press Photo contest. Photo: AFPA protester holds up a poster during a rally at a Sha Tin shopping mall on September 11 last year in a photo nominated for this year’s World Press Photo contest. Photo: AFP
Prestigious photo exhibition featuring media images of Hong Kong protests shuts down in Macau

  • The World Press Photo Exhibition showcasing winners of the annual contest closes more than a week early
  • There is speculation that images of aggressive police tactics from last year’s social unrest caused alarm in some quarters

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 11:36pm, 8 Oct, 2020

