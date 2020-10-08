A protester holds up a poster during a rally at a Sha Tin shopping mall on September 11 last year in a photo nominated for this year’s World Press Photo contest. Photo: AFP
Prestigious photo exhibition featuring media images of Hong Kong protests shuts down in Macau
- The World Press Photo Exhibition showcasing winners of the annual contest closes more than a week early
- There is speculation that images of aggressive police tactics from last year’s social unrest caused alarm in some quarters
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A protester holds up a poster during a rally at a Sha Tin shopping mall on September 11 last year in a photo nominated for this year’s World Press Photo contest. Photo: AFP