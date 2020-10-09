A plan to expand voting for Hongkongers living on the mainland has prompted concerns in the opposition camp. Photo: Reuters
Carrie Lam expected to lay out plan to expand voting for Hongkongers on mainland China in next week’s policy address
- The plan would amend election laws to establish polling stations in mainland cities where the Hong Kong government has a presence, according to a source
- One prominent opposition member, meanwhile, has vowed to try to block the amendments ‘by all means’
