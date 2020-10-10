The mother of Poon Hiu-wing, who was killed by her boyfriend during a trip to Taiwan in 2018, is photographed in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
‘I really want to know why he had to kill my daughter’: mother of Hong Kong woman whose killing sparked extradition saga speaks out
- In a wide-ranging, emotional interview, the mother of Poon Hiu-wing describes what life has been like since her daughter’s death
- ‘Every passing day feels like a year,’ she says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The mother of Poon Hiu-wing, who was killed by her boyfriend during a trip to Taiwan in 2018, is photographed in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen