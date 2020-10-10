The mother of Poon Hiu-wing, who was killed by her boyfriend during a trip to Taiwan in 2018, is photographed in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei ChenThe mother of Poon Hiu-wing, who was killed by her boyfriend during a trip to Taiwan in 2018, is photographed in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
The mother of Poon Hiu-wing, who was killed by her boyfriend during a trip to Taiwan in 2018, is photographed in Causeway Bay. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Politics

‘I really want to know why he had to kill my daughter’: mother of Hong Kong woman whose killing sparked extradition saga speaks out

  • In a wide-ranging, emotional interview, the mother of Poon Hiu-wing describes what life has been like since her daughter’s death
  • ‘Every passing day feels like a year,’ she says

Chris Lau
Updated: 11:34am, 10 Oct, 2020

