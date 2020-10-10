Kevin Yeung heads off after taking part in a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan WongKevin Yeung heads off after taking part in a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Kevin Yeung heads off after taking part in a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

More Hong Kong teachers in firing line, as education minister reveals ‘relatively serious’ cases being processed after one is banned for life

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says no decision has been made yet in ‘one or two cases’
  • Yeung will not disclose why the teachers are under investigation before their cases are concluded but hints that political issues are not involved

Topic |   Education
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 7:58pm, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Kevin Yeung heads off after taking part in a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan WongKevin Yeung heads off after taking part in a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Kevin Yeung heads off after taking part in a radio programme on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE