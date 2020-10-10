Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan WongSecretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Loyalty pledge required for Hong Kong civil servants who started after national security law adopted

  • Under policy being rolled out on Monday, government workers will have to sign declaration or take an oath of allegiance to city
  • Rule will initially only apply to staff hired after the law came into effect but will eventually be expanded to include all 180,000 civil servants

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:54pm, 10 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan WongSecretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE