Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Loyalty pledge required for Hong Kong civil servants who started after national security law adopted
- Under policy being rolled out on Monday, government workers will have to sign declaration or take an oath of allegiance to city
- Rule will initially only apply to staff hired after the law came into effect but will eventually be expanded to include all 180,000 civil servants
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip breaching loyalty oaths would be a serious matter. Photo: Jonathan Wong