Chinese President Xi Jinping last visited Shenzhen in October 2018. Photo: DPA
exclusive | Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘to visit Shenzhen this week’, along with Hong Kong leader
- Xi expected to attend ceremony marking 40th anniversary of the special economic zone, insider says
- Private meeting with Hong Kong leader would send signal Asian financial hub remains critical to future of the hi-tech mainland city
