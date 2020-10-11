Chinese President Xi Jinping last visited Shenzhen in October 2018. Photo: DPAChinese President Xi Jinping last visited Shenzhen in October 2018. Photo: DPA
exclusive | Chinese President Xi Jinping ‘to visit Shenzhen this week’, along with Hong Kong leader

  • Xi expected to attend ceremony marking 40th anniversary of the special economic zone, insider says
  • Private meeting with Hong Kong leader would send signal Asian financial hub remains critical to future of the hi-tech mainland city

Gary Cheung
Updated: 6:07pm, 11 Oct, 2020

