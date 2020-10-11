Financial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: BloombergFinancial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Financial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong firms could feel the pinch of potential US sanctions on banks, but such a move could also backfire, observers say

  • Further US sanctions against the city’s financial institutions – one possible outcome of a report due on Monday – would have adverse effects for businesses
  • But such a tough stance could also hurt US firms, with possible implications for President Donald Trump’s re-election, some say

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 10:00pm, 11 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Financial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: BloombergFinancial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Financial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE