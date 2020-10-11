Financial firms like HSBC could be the subject of new US sanctions in a report to the US Congress due on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong firms could feel the pinch of potential US sanctions on banks, but such a move could also backfire, observers say
- Further US sanctions against the city’s financial institutions – one possible outcome of a report due on Monday – would have adverse effects for businesses
- But such a tough stance could also hurt US firms, with possible implications for President Donald Trump’s re-election, some say
Topic | Hong Kong politics
