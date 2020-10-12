Hong Kong is a multicultural society committed to forging the inclusion of people of diverse races and languages, Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says. Photo: Edward WongHong Kong is a multicultural society committed to forging the inclusion of people of diverse races and languages, Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong ombudsman to assess quality of government’s interpretation services for ethnic minority groups

  • Ombudsman Winnie Chiu says her office will investigate how the government can improve its arrangements for hiring interpreters
  • The office says interpreters should attain recognised qualifications and skills to ensure the rights of people and the government’s operational efficiency

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:13pm, 12 Oct, 2020

