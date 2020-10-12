Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press about the postponement of her annual policy address on Monday. Photo: Felix WongChief Executive Carrie Lam speaks to the press about the postponement of her annual policy address on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Seeking input or selling out? Hong Kong observers divided over Carrie Lam’s decision to delay policy address, but planning is likely to suffer

  • Move represents first time in city history a policy address has been postponed in such a fashion
  • Whatever the significance, some familiar with policymaking say the delay will inevitably have an effect on government planning

Gary CheungTony Cheung
Gary Cheung and Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:47pm, 12 Oct, 2020

