Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong election watchdog urges government to look into restricting primaries, setting up monitoring for mainland voting

  • Commission’s Monday report warns that primaries run risk of ‘causing confusion’ among voters, says public ‘very concerned’ about issue
  • The body also recommends government study legal and practical ramifications of allowing voting outside city as suggested by Carrie Lam in August

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Phila Siu
Phila Siu and Tony Cheung

Updated: 12:52am, 13 Oct, 2020

