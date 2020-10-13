A fisherman returns to his home in Lok Ma Chau village, in Hong Kong, with the Shenzhen skyline visible in the distance. Photo: ReutersA fisherman returns to his home in Lok Ma Chau village, in Hong Kong, with the Shenzhen skyline visible in the distance. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s leader ‘doesn’t mind’ Shenzhen’s rise, as central government heaps incentives on mainland ‘model city’

  • Carrie Lam says she hopes Hong Kong and Shenzhen can work together rather than compete against one another
  • Under a new five-year plan from the central government, Shenzhen has been dubbed the ‘core engine’ of the Greater Bay Area

Tony Cheung
Updated: 3:59pm, 13 Oct, 2020

