Legco security guards hold back pan-democratic lawmaker Wu Chi-wai as he protests during the chief executive's question and answer session after the 2019 policy address. Photo: Dickson Lee
National security law: When disruption equals ‘subversion’, what’s left for Hong Kong’s pan-democratic legislators?
- With the Legislative Council set to resume on Wednesday, pan-democrats are wondering whether the protest tactics of the past could run afoul of the new law
- While the camp’s convenor strikes a defiant tone, one lawmaker acknowledges the new term won’t be ‘business as usual’
