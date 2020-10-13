President Xi Jinping began an inspection tour of Guangdong province on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 40th celebration for Shenzhen’s special economic zone. Photo: XinhuaPresident Xi Jinping began an inspection tour of Guangdong province on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 40th celebration for Shenzhen’s special economic zone. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping began an inspection tour of Guangdong province on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 40th celebration for Shenzhen’s special economic zone. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Politics

Do China’s new plans for Shenzhen mean a Greater Bay Area back seat for Hong Kong?

  • While some analysts fear city could be marginalised by new emphasis on neighbour, others believe the two can complement each other
  • Some local businesses, meanwhile, view Shenzhen’s rise as a springboard for growth opportunities on mainland

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Gary CheungNatalie Wong
Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 10:07pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping began an inspection tour of Guangdong province on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 40th celebration for Shenzhen’s special economic zone. Photo: XinhuaPresident Xi Jinping began an inspection tour of Guangdong province on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 40th celebration for Shenzhen’s special economic zone. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping began an inspection tour of Guangdong province on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s 40th celebration for Shenzhen’s special economic zone. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE