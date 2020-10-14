Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the press about being struck from the agenda of a district council meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the press about being struck from the agenda of a district council meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief trades shots with district councillors who accused him of putting on ‘hypocritical political show’

  • In letter asking he be removed from agenda, 14 of council’s 25 members say ‘exchanges’ mere pretext for chief to repeat police line
  • In response, chief Chris Tang accuses councillors of fearing truth ‘would put them at a disadvantage’

Christy Leung

Updated: 7:07pm, 14 Oct, 2020

