Commissioner of Police Chris Tang speaks to the press about being struck from the agenda of a district council meeting on Wednesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police chief trades shots with district councillors who accused him of putting on ‘hypocritical political show’
- In letter asking he be removed from agenda, 14 of council’s 25 members say ‘exchanges’ mere pretext for chief to repeat police line
- In response, chief Chris Tang accuses councillors of fearing truth ‘would put them at a disadvantage’
Topic | Hong Kong politics
