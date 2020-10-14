Lawmakers attend the meeting of the extended term at the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong opposition lawmakers resort to filibustering on first day of Legco’s extended term
- A total of 10 quorum calls were made as pan-democratic legislators used their speaking slots to air various grievances
- Four bills were up for debate, but only one could be discussed
Topic | Legislative Council of Hong Kong
