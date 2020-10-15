Shenzhen is marking 40 years as a special economic zone in China. Photo: Martin Chan Shenzhen is marking 40 years as a special economic zone in China. Photo: Martin Chan
Shenzhen is marking 40 years as a special economic zone in China. Photo: Martin Chan
Long king of southern China, Hong Kong looks north to a possible usurper

  • With Shenzhen designated the engine of Greater Bay Area, financial hub finds itself at risk of being sidelined in national development
  • While some observers caution Hong Kong might lose its competitive edge, others say it has irreplaceable role to play in helping neighbour flourish

Gary Cheung and Natalie Wong

Updated: 8:00am, 15 Oct, 2020

