Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong pro-establishment lawmakers urged not to meet officials from Five Eyes alliance, European countries, amid souring US-China relations
- A lawmaker says he was told by an employee of Beijing’s liaison office not to meet any officials from Australia, Britain, Canada, New Zealand, the US, and European countries
- But he says the Beijing official neither explained to him the reason behind the instruction nor elaborated which European countries he was referring to
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
