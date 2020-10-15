Legco’s secretariat filed a police report against opposition lawmaker Ted Hui on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Legco’s secretariat filed a police report against opposition lawmaker Ted Hui on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Legco’s secretariat filed a police report against opposition lawmaker Ted Hui on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Politics

Police report filed against Hong Kong opposition lawmaker for allegedly snatching votes from ballot box at Legco meeting

  • Call to authorities follows Democratic Party’s Ted Hui leaving seat in protest during election for panel chair after lawmaker sets time limit on proceedings
  • The day, which had nine such elections scheduled, was marked by opposition delaying tactics that stretched the length of each session

Topic |   Legislative Council of Hong Kong
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 9:58pm, 15 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Legco’s secretariat filed a police report against opposition lawmaker Ted Hui on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Legco’s secretariat filed a police report against opposition lawmaker Ted Hui on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Legco’s secretariat filed a police report against opposition lawmaker Ted Hui on Thursday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE