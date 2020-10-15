Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces the delay to her annual policy address on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces the delay to her annual policy address on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
exclusive | Delay to Hong Kong leader’s annual speech shows policy direction ‘has shifted to Beijing’

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam caught the public and even some ministers off guard when she postponed her address to next month
  • She cited the need to attend meetings on regional development in Beijing, but some observers say the era of Hong Kong charting its own direction is over

Gary Cheung
Updated: 10:23pm, 15 Oct, 2020

