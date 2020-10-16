The mother of Poon Hiu-wing has been intensifying her campaign for justice for her murdered daughter. Photo: Xiaomei Chen The mother of Poon Hiu-wing has been intensifying her campaign for justice for her murdered daughter. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Parents of girl murdered in Taiwan urge Taipei to speed up surrender process of suspect still in Hong Kong

  • Deadline is approaching for when Chan Tong-kai said he would travel to the self-ruled island and stand trial for the crime
  • Parents of Poon Hiu-wing call on Taiwanese authorities to simplify the procedure for Chan’s surrender while Hong Kong officials refuse to budge

Danny Mok
Updated: 12:00am, 16 Oct, 2020

