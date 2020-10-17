The Hong Kong government’s move to stop pushing the vacancy tax bill has sparked concerns over it’s determination to resolve the city’s housing crisis. Photo: Sun Yeung The Hong Kong government’s move to stop pushing the vacancy tax bill has sparked concerns over it’s determination to resolve the city’s housing crisis. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong treasury minister Christopher Hui denies bowing down to pressure from property developers as government ditches vacancy tax law

  • Treasury chief says move is in best interests of the city as housing bureau cites economy as one reason for halting bill
  • Under proposed law, developers who left flats empty for more than six months could have been forced to pay fine equivalent to two years of rental income

Tony Cheung
Updated: 5:27pm, 17 Oct, 2020

