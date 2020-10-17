Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu poses with a Union flag in Victoria Park in June last year. Photo: SCMP Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu poses with a Union flag in Victoria Park in June last year. Photo: SCMP
Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu poses with a Union flag in Victoria Park in June last year. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protester ‘Grandmother Wong’ accuses mainland Chinese authorities of keeping her under house arrest for more than a year

  • Alexandra Wong says she was also forced to stand in front of Chinese flag during her detention on mainland
  • Wong was often spotted at city’s anti-government protests before she was reportedly arrested last August

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tony Cheung
Tony Cheung

Updated: 9:01pm, 17 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu poses with a Union flag in Victoria Park in June last year. Photo: SCMP Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu poses with a Union flag in Victoria Park in June last year. Photo: SCMP
Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu poses with a Union flag in Victoria Park in June last year. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE