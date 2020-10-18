President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen is shown on an outdoor screen in Hong Kong last Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen is shown on an outdoor screen in Hong Kong last Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen is shown on an outdoor screen in Hong Kong last Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong has nothing to fear from surging Shenzhen, officials say, though city must remain proactive, seize opportunities

  • Finance secretary, former chief executive among those urging residents to seek ways to maintain edge in wake of speech by President Xi Jinping
  • New initiatives for mainland neighbour, meanwhile, suggest an increased emphasis on areas for which Hong Kong has long been known

Topic |   Shenzhen
Jeffie LamPhila Siu
Jeffie Lam and Phila Siu

Updated: 3:47pm, 18 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen is shown on an outdoor screen in Hong Kong last Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen is shown on an outdoor screen in Hong Kong last Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
President Xi Jinping’s speech in Shenzhen is shown on an outdoor screen in Hong Kong last Wednesday. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE