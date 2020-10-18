Greta Thunberg is the latest high-profile figure to support the cause of the 12 Hong Kong fugitives currently detained in mainland China. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: Greta Thunberg backs international Twitter campaign for release of 12 city residents detained in mainland China
- Teen environmentalist joins global campaign demanding the group’s return to Hong Kong
- The dozen, wanted in Hong Kong for protest-related offences, are held in Shenzhen after being intercepted en route to Taiwan
Topic | Hong Kong protests
