Carrie Lam is due to head to Beijing after suddenly delaying her most important policy speech of the year. Photo: AP
Solid policy gains expected in financial services, technology for Hong Kong, with Lam flanked by relevant ministers at Beijing talks
- Meeting with state officials set for next week once top-level Communist Party meeting concludes, and could feature Vice-Premier Han Zheng
- Contingent of city officials indicates detailed discussions on specific policies, as pro-establishment politicians demand progress
