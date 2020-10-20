Carrie Lam is due to head to Beijing after suddenly delaying her most important policy speech of the year. Photo: AP Carrie Lam is due to head to Beijing after suddenly delaying her most important policy speech of the year. Photo: AP
Carrie Lam is due to head to Beijing after suddenly delaying her most important policy speech of the year. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Solid policy gains expected in financial services, technology for Hong Kong, with Lam flanked by relevant ministers at Beijing talks

  • Meeting with state officials set for next week once top-level Communist Party meeting concludes, and could feature Vice-Premier Han Zheng
  • Contingent of city officials indicates detailed discussions on specific policies, as pro-establishment politicians demand progress

Hong Kong politics
Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:26am, 20 Oct, 2020

