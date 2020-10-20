Artificial islands off Lantau will be built near Peng Chau and Sunshine Island. Photo: Martin Chan Artificial islands off Lantau will be built near Peng Chau and Sunshine Island. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong / Politics

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not let recession or property slump delay controversial Lantau Tomorrow Vision plan

  • Chief executive signals determination to push ahead with signature policy that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars
  • Lam insists stalling project would have serious consequences but does not say what those might be

Tony Cheung
Updated: 2:01pm, 20 Oct, 2020

