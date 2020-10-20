Artificial islands off Lantau will be built near Peng Chau and Sunshine Island. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will not let recession or property slump delay controversial Lantau Tomorrow Vision plan
- Chief executive signals determination to push ahead with signature policy that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars
- Lam insists stalling project would have serious consequences but does not say what those might be
