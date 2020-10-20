The mother of a young woman murdered in Taiwan called on the city’s security chief on Tuesday to do more to secure the killer’s surrender. Photo: Felix Wong
Mother of victim in Taiwan murder case calls on Hong Kong security chief to boot suspected killer from safe house, secure his surrender
- In an open letter to Secretary for Security John Lee, the mother of Poon Hiu-wing says police protection for Chan Tong-kai must stop immediately
- The move, she says, would compel him to seek a visa and surrender himself to Taiwan to face trial in the killing
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
