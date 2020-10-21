With plans to allow Hongkongers on the mainland to vote in local elections, residents elsewhere are saying they should have the same option. Photo: Winson Wong With plans to allow Hongkongers on the mainland to vote in local elections, residents elsewhere are saying they should have the same option. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong residents overseas ask: why can’t we vote from abroad like Americans do?

  • With an amendment in the works to allow Hongkongers on the mainland to vote in local polls, residents elsewhere in the world wonder, ‘why can’t we?’
  • Experts, however, see hurdles to such a plan, both politically and logistically

Phila Siu
Updated: 8:26am, 21 Oct, 2020

