Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

breaking | Cathay Pacific to eliminate 8,500 job posts in HK$2.2 billion restructuring, 5,300 redundancies in Hong Kong

  • About a quarter of positions across the group abolished, including 5,300 Hong Kong redundancies
  • CEO apologises for ‘heart-wrenching’ HK$2.2 billion restructuring decision, which includes closing Cathay Dragon down

Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Danny Lee
Danny Lee

Updated: 9:25am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong
Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE