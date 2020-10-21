Cathay Pacific Airways has revealed the scale of cuts to its global workforce. Photo: Felix Wong
breaking | Cathay Pacific to eliminate 8,500 job posts in HK$2.2 billion restructuring, 5,300 redundancies in Hong Kong
- About a quarter of positions across the group abolished, including 5,300 Hong Kong redundancies
- CEO apologises for ‘heart-wrenching’ HK$2.2 billion restructuring decision, which includes closing Cathay Dragon down
