An aerial photo of Shenzhen, which was recently dubbed an ‘engine’ of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s man in Hong Kong urges city to capitalise on Greater Bay Area opportunities or risk ‘historic regret’

  • Luo Huining, head of Beijing’s liaison office, says Hong Kong ‘cannot afford to miss’ out on the possibilities afforded by the scheme
  • Luo maintains the integration of the city into national development is not aimed at ‘mainlandisation’

Gary Cheung
Updated: 9:09pm, 21 Oct, 2020

