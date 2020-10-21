An aerial photo of Shenzhen, which was recently dubbed an ‘engine’ of the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing’s man in Hong Kong urges city to capitalise on Greater Bay Area opportunities or risk ‘historic regret’
- Luo Huining, head of Beijing’s liaison office, says Hong Kong ‘cannot afford to miss’ out on the possibilities afforded by the scheme
- Luo maintains the integration of the city into national development is not aimed at ‘mainlandisation’
