Britain has said it will create a special pathway to full citizenship for holders of the British National (Overseas) passport in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam Britain has said it will create a special pathway to full citizenship for holders of the British National (Overseas) passport in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
China takes issue with British visa policy for Hongkongers, threatens to stop recognising BN(O) passports

  • Beijing hits back after Britain announces creation of new special class of visa for Hongkongers holding a British National (Overseas) passport
  • China sounds warning against meddling in its affairs

Updated: 11:40pm, 23 Oct, 2020

