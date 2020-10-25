Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Beijing’s restraint in intervening in national security cases ‘shows Hong Kong retaining high degree of autonomy’

  • City has not seen central government invoking its right to become involved in special instances, law professor tells forum
  • Another expert tells same event crossfire between Britain and China over BN(O) passport holders ‘carefully calibrated at both ends’

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Natalie Wong
Natalie Wong

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing’s Office for Safeguarding National Security in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE