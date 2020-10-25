The mother of Poon Hiu-wing has been campaigning for justice for her daughter. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Mother of murdered Poon Hiu-wing calls off meeting with Hong Kong police at last minute
- Woman had initially agreed to meet officers on Sunday but changed her mind after they failed to respond to a list of questions she sent
- The mother has been campaigning to have her daughter’s suspected killer sent to Taiwan to face justice
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
The mother of Poon Hiu-wing has been campaigning for justice for her daughter. Photo: Xiaomei Chen